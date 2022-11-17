Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,498 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $42,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,319,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 236,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,926.4% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 237,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.13%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.