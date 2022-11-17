Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 52,831 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,831 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 631.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 51.3% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 411,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,438,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of ADM opened at $95.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

