California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,128 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,128 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of D.R. Horton worth $41,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

