Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,859 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $36,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.