Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 87.7% during the first quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.68.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average of $149.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

