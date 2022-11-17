Morgan Stanley Lowers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Oscar Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

About Oscar Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

