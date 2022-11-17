Morgan Stanley Lowers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.
Oscar Health Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OSCR stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $12.08.
Insider Transactions at Oscar Health
In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
