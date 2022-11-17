Ronald E. Harrison Sells 6,000 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Harrison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RE/MAX Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 167.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.