Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Crescent Energy stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,850 shares of company stock worth $109,465. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

