Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $221.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

