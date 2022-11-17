nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Sells $109,816.00 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,413,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after acquiring an additional 438,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 66.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 765,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 305,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.