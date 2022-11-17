Swiss National Bank Sells 85,300 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $37,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $27.17 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.