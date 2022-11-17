Swiss National Bank Has $39.92 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Juniper Networks worth $39,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,682,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,700,000 after purchasing an additional 547,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

