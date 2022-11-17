Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,378 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

