iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 759,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 322,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.

