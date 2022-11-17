Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $464,600.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,413,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $20,770,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

