iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25.

