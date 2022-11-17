Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

