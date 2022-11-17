1,092 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $457.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $529.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

