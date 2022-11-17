Walleye Trading LLC Invests $395,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.4 %

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.