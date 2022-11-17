TD Securities Lowers Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target to C$16.50

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SANG opened at $4.25 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.