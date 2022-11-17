Truist Financial Boosts PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $58.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. FMR LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,091 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 582,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 340,596 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

