Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.59.

Okta Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Okta by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

