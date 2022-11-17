Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Given New $6.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PET. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Wag! Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PET stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wag! Group will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

