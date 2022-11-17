Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Splunk by 19.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $1,707,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

