PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $16.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

PDSB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.52. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.