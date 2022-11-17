HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $24.35

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.35, but opened at $23.10. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 3,429 shares.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,317,253 shares of company stock valued at $50,070,954. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.