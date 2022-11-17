Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 59.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 33.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.91. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 163.00.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.