Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 59.00.
Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 33.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.91. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 163.00.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.
