Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $43.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
Children’s Place Stock Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $113.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
