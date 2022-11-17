Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $43.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.