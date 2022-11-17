Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) PT Raised to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

