Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) PT Raised to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
