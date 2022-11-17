Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

