Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

Shares of QRVO opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

