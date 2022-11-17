SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.73.

Shares of SBAC opened at $296.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.00. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.4% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $6,041,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

