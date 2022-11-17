Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down to $12.31

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $11.80. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 198,141 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

