BMO Capital Markets Trims OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Target Price to $5.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.82 on Monday. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares in the company, valued at $704,344.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,531 shares of company stock valued at $300,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.