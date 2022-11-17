BMO Capital Markets Trims OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Target Price to $5.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
OptiNose Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.82 on Monday. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
