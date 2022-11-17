StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRPH. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

