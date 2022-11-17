StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRPH. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
