Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $688.50

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $688.50, but opened at $632.20. Atrion shares last traded at $632.20, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $603.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

