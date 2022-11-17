Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGP. StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Resources Connection stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $632.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

