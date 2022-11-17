Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.39.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $56.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.