Padmanabh P. Bhatt Sells 6,800 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $15,689,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

