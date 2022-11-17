The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTVE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PTVE opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

