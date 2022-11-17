Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 156,300,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 13.1 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.78. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,055,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,297,925. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.