Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 783.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $609,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $27.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $33.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.