Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 342,969 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 1,034.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,969 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.23% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,838,000. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 5,428,001 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after buying an additional 3,810,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 2,080,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $24,896,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.