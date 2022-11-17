Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,419,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,199.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 594,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,259,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,287,000 after acquiring an additional 458,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

