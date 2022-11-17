Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 9.56% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.15.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

