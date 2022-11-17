Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 297,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BDX opened at $222.08 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.67 and a 200-day moving average of $243.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

