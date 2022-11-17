Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.