Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,471 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

CEF opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.