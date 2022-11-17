Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.