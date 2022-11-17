Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

